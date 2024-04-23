Idina Menzel to Perform 'Vintage Set' on Upcoming Summer 2024 Concert Tour - Dates Revealed!

Idina Menzel is heading on the road this summer for her Take Me Or Leave Me concert tour and she’s promising a “vintage set.”

The Tony Award-winning singer and actress named the tour after her smash hit song from the 1996 Broadway musical Rent.

“Maureen was always uninhibited and extremely comfortable in who she was, maybe to the fault [laughs],” Idina told Billboard. “I’ve always loved that song and I miss that character, but I would say I’m naming the tour this from a different perspective. Obviously, many, many years later, it’s about who I am in this point in my life. I haven’t seen my fans in a long time, and I want to show them how I’ve changed, and how I haven’t. I want to show them my experiences and hopefully, they’ll love me no matter what.”

Idina will be performing intimate shows across the country for a one-month span with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin, Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, and more.

In a post on Instagram, Idina said she’ll be “doing a vintage set as well as lots of new material. Gonna keep it real.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 24 at 10am local time with access code TMOLM24. Check out the dates below!

July 19 – Seattle, Washington

July 21 – Oakland, California

July 23 – Los Angeles, California

July 25 – Mesa, Arizona

July 26 – Highland, California

July 27 – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 30 – Austin, Texas

July 31 – Dallas, Texas

August 2 – Atlanta, Georgia

August 3 – Charleston, South Carolina

August 4 – Orlando, Florida

August 6 – Auburn, Alabama

August 7 – Greenville, South Carolina

August 9 – Chicago, Illinois

August 10 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Detroit, Michigan

August 13 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

August 15 – New York, New York

August 16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania

August 17 – Washington, DC

August 18 – Greensboro, North Carolina

Watch Idina‘s announcement video below!