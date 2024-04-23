Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Kim Kardashian Responds to Internet Rumors on 'Kimmel' - And Most Are Actually True!

Celine Dion Talks Grammy Moment with Taylor Swift for First Time

Celine Dion Talks Grammy Moment with Taylor Swift for First Time

NBC's One Chicago Franchise Cast Dating Histories: Spouses, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, &amp; Exes Revealed!

NBC's One Chicago Franchise Cast Dating Histories: Spouses, Girlfriends, Boyfriends, & Exes Revealed!

Apr 23, 2024 at 10:23 am
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Trailer Teases an Action-Packed Sci-Fi Epic - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Trailer Teases an Action-Packed Sci-Fi Epic - Watch Now!

The action-packed trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s new Netflix movie Atlas has arrived.

The sci-fi action film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis of the film: Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

The movie hits Netflix on May 24, 2024.

If you didn’t see, find out where JLo‘s other Netflix movie, The Mother, ranks on their most popular movies of all time list!
Just Jared on Facebook
atlas trailer 01.
atlas trailer 02
atlas trailer 03
atlas trailer 04
atlas trailer 05
atlas trailer 06
atlas trailer 07

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Abraham Popoola, Atlas, Gregory James Cohan, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Mark Strong, Movies, Netflix, Simu Liu, Sterling K Brown, Trailer