Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Trailer Teases an Action-Packed Sci-Fi Epic - Watch Now!

The action-packed trailer for Jennifer Lopez‘s new Netflix movie Atlas has arrived.

The sci-fi action film also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

Here’s the synopsis of the film: Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

The movie hits Netflix on May 24, 2024.

