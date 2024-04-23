Thandiwe Newton Joins 'Wednesday' Cast for Netflix's Season 2

Thandiwe Newton is the latest star to join the cast of Wednesday!

The second season is currently gearing up for production and Thandiwe will join the recently-announced Steve Buscemi as new cast members for the upcoming episodes.

Jenna Ortega is returning to play Wednesday Addams in the second installment of the hit Netflix series and several other cast members are expected to return.

Character details for Thandiwe‘s role are being kept secret at the moment, according to Variety. Netflix would also not confirm her involvement in the show.

Thandiwe is best known for her work on the HBO series Westworld and movies like Crash and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Production on Wednesday season two is expected to begin soon in Ireland.