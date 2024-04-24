'Shogun' Season 2 Possibilities Addressed By Series Creators

Shogun is one of the most acclaimed new shows of the season, but it has been billed as a limited series and not an ongoing one.

FX’s Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

With the success of the FX on Hulu series, there has been speculation that a second season could be in the works. Now that the season has finished airing, series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks are speaking out.

“I keep saying it’s like we want to let everyone be on the same page when it comes to the book,” Marks told THR. And hopefully now the TV audience and the book audience are on the same page with what the story is and where it resolves. I think if we had a story, if we could find a story, we would be open to it. But I don’t think that anyone ever wants to be out over their skis without a roadmap and everything. And it’s also just about, do people want more of it? But it’s also about, not even topping the book, but, how do you even equal the roadmap that Clavell laid out? And I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know if Clavell could have done it either. That’s probably why he moved on to other books too, right? He knew what he had done. Yeah, it’s a tough one.”

The show’s star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada has also spoken out.

“No one knows what’s going to happen next,” he said previously. “But we have history, real history models, and clearly, we know what happened. So, yeah. It all depends on the audience’s reaction.”

