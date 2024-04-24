Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Foot at Coachella 2024

﻿Kid Cudi‘s tour is going to have to wait.

The 40-year-old superstar shared an update for fans on social media, confirming he can’t tour right now due to the stage jump at 2024 Coachella Music Festival that broke his foot.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” he began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought,” he wrote.

“Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise. I’m ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

If you missed it, Kid Cudi broke his foot while jumping offstage at Coachella during a surprise set.