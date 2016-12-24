VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has the Most Adorable Laugh

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna has the most infectious laugh!

The 31-year-old model took to her Instagram to post an adorable video of the little girl sharing her giggle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Today random laugh word: ‘boo!’” she captioned the video, where little Luna can be seen wearing a super cute holiday-inspired onesie and one of Chrissy‘s necklaces.

Check out the adorable video below…

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

Also pictured: Chrissy getting some last minute shopping done at Barney‘s on Friday (December 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

