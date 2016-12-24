Top Stories
Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Carrie Fisher Suffers 'Massive' Heart Attack, Rushed to Hospital

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

Miles Teller Comments on 'Unavoidable' Car Accident, Slams the Other Driver

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lawrence Loathes a Certain Celeb, Has a Nickname for Her!

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Donald Trump Reveals Letter He Received from Putin

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 2:20 am

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has the Most Adorable Laugh

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Has the Most Adorable Laugh

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna has the most infectious laugh!

The 31-year-old model took to her Instagram to post an adorable video of the little girl sharing her giggle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

“Today random laugh word: ‘boo!’” she captioned the video, where little Luna can be seen wearing a super cute holiday-inspired onesie and one of Chrissy‘s necklaces.

Check out the adorable video below…

Also pictured: Chrissy getting some last minute shopping done at Barney‘s on Friday (December 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 01
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 02
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 03
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 04
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 05
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 06
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 07
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 08
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 09
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 10
chrissy teigen shares adorable video of luna laughing 11

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here