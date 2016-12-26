Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Year of Ups & Downs

Jennifer Lopez is taking a look back at her 2016.

The 47-year-old entertainer and actress took to social media on Christmas day to share a selfie and a message.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night…🎄I have a ritual every year once everyone is asleep I like to go sit by the tree and think about the year that just went by. Check in on how I feel right in that moment about everything in my life. The magic of the sparkly tree always takes me away into my thoughts and feelings… and this year I can honestly say my heart is full,” JLo wrote. “This year had its ups and downs but as I sit here in my living room w my coconuts sleeping soundly upstairs, all of us healthy, a house full of family and friends, I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!!! Merry Christmas everyone ”