Mon, 26 December 2016 at 10:12 pm

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Channels Jessica Rabbit For 'Love' Advent Video

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Channels Jessica Rabbit For 'Love' Advent Video

Christmas may have already passed but Ashley Graham just gifted us with another Love magazine advent video!

The Sports Illustrated model channeled Jessica Rabbit in the black and white vid titled “Who Framed Ashley Graham?”

In the vid, Ashley dons a corset and leopard-print leggings while quoting lines from the classic film.

“I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way,” Ashley says in the steamy vid, which was directed by Phil Poynter.

FYI: Ashley is wearing Agent Provocateur.

Check out Ashley‘s full Love Advent video below…
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Ashley Graham

