Tue, 27 December 2016 at 7:40 pm

Zach Galifianakis & Wife Quinn Lundberg Welcome Baby Number Two!

Zach Galifianakis & Wife Quinn Lundberg Welcome Baby Number Two!

Zach Galifianakis and his wife Quinn Lundberg just revealed they welcomed baby number two…back in November!

The couple welcomed their son Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg on November 7th but have been keeping the big news under wraps.

Zach and Quinn are already parents to a three-year-old little boy, but kept his arrival a secret too!

The parents didn’t share the news for over a year until Zach revealed they had welcomed a baby boy during a 2014 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Congratulations Zach and Quinn!!
