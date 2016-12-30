Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 1:30 am

Michelle Williams on 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Star Busy Philipps: 'I'm So in Love With Her'

Michelle Williams on 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Star Busy Philipps: 'I'm So in Love With Her'

Too sweet – Michelle Williams says BFF Busy Philipps is the love of her life!

The 36-year-old actress gushed about her former Dawson’s Creek co-star during a recent interview with People.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Michelle has brought along Busy as her date to several events, including a special screening of Michelle‘s film Manchester By The Sea last week.

“I’m here with my best friend,” Michelle said at the screening. “I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Pictured inside: Busy sipping on an iced coffee drink on Wednesday (December 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif., and visiting The Now massage parlor in West Hollywood that same day.

15+ pictures inside of Busy Philipps getting some R&R in WeHo…

Just Jared on Facebook
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 01
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 02
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 03
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 04
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 05
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 06
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 07
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 08
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 09
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 10
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 11
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 12
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 13
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 14
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 15
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 16
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 17
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 18
michelle williams calls busy philipps the love of her life 19

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here