Michelle Williams on 'Dawson's Creek' Co-Star Busy Philipps: 'I'm So in Love With Her'

Too sweet – Michelle Williams says BFF Busy Philipps is the love of her life!

The 36-year-old actress gushed about her former Dawson’s Creek co-star during a recent interview with People.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams

Michelle has brought along Busy as her date to several events, including a special screening of Michelle‘s film Manchester By The Sea last week.

“I’m here with my best friend,” Michelle said at the screening. “I’m so in love with her. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Pictured inside: Busy sipping on an iced coffee drink on Wednesday (December 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif., and visiting The Now massage parlor in West Hollywood that same day.

15+ pictures inside of Busy Philipps getting some R&R in WeHo…