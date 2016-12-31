Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 4:00 pm

NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly 2017 - Performers List!

One of the shows that you can watch tonight to see the ball drop live in Times Square if NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly!

The host of The Voice will be bringing his talents to the heart of New York City alongside America’s Got Talent judge Mel B to bring viewers into the center of all the action.

The show will be kicking off at 11:30pm ET and it will last one hour. Following the special will be a re-airing of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

Click inside for the full performers list…

NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly 2017 – Performers List!

Alicia Keys
Jennifer Lopez
Pentatonix
Blake Shelton
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 New Year's Eve, Carson Daly

