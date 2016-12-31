One of the shows that you can watch tonight to see the ball drop live in Times Square if NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly!

The host of The Voice will be bringing his talents to the heart of New York City alongside America’s Got Talent judge Mel B to bring viewers into the center of all the action.

The show will be kicking off at 11:30pm ET and it will last one hour. Following the special will be a re-airing of Benedict Cumberbatch‘s recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

Click inside for the full performers list…

NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly 2017 – Performers List!

Alicia Keys

Jennifer Lopez

Pentatonix

Blake Shelton