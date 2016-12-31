Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong
Mariah Carey‘s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 did not go as planned and Twitter instantly reacted to the incredibly awkward moment.
After the 46-year-old entertainer clearly lip-synced to the class song “Aude Lang Syne,” the backing track for “Emotion” started and Mariah did not seem prepared for that song to play.
“Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear!” Mariah said while trying to figure out where in the song she was supposed to be. “We didn’t have a check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one… I’m going to say let the audience sing.”
“We didn’t have a soundcheck for this New Year’s, baby. That’s okay guys,” Mariah added. “Put these monitors on please!”
Mariah continued trying to get into the performance, but just performed the choreography with some vocal riffs. Eventually she just gave up though. The next song was “We Belong Together” and she started to sing along with the backing vocal track, but ended up giving up on that one too. At the end of her time on stage, she seemed defeated.
Read how Twitter reacted to the moment below.
Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 1, 2017
#MariahCarey doing a Second City improv workshop on live TV is giving me life right now.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 1, 2017
This Mariah Carey performance is truly the perfect representation of what a year 2016 was…
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017
Click inside to read many more tweets about Mariah Carey’s performance…
Whatever is happening with this Mariah Carey concert on ABC is a more perfect ending to 2016 than anything I could have imagined
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) January 1, 2017
Everyone in Times Square was singing Mariah Carey except Mariah Carey. #lipsyncfail2016
— Becky Stark (@stark_becky) January 1, 2017
With 15 minutes left to 2016, you thought you'd seen the worst, then Mariah Carey happened #abcnye
— Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey's performance pretty much sums up 2016
— Frank Scaglione (@Frank8KCCI) January 1, 2017
2016 claimed another one…Mariah Carey's sound guy. #NewYearsRockinEve
— anthony snitzer (@anthonysnitzer) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey's performance gave me 2nd hand embarrassment oh my god what was that
— Frank Gioia (@CrankThatFrank) January 1, 2017
Remember when Ryan Seacrest ask Mariah Carey if she was ready to sing and she looked at him like pleaseeee I'm always ready…
— Audrey Able (@AbleAudrey) January 1, 2017
me watching Mariah Carey… pic.twitter.com/IV1jRQuAgr
— Gabe Erwin (@gabe) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey sacrificed herself by taking that L so we don't have to take any in 2017
— Michael Alex Hung (@MAlexHung) January 1, 2017
The cringe I felt during Mariah Carey's performance was the height of my 2016.
— Josh Cravey (@JoshPTPL) January 1, 2017
Just when you thought 2016 wasn't taking anything else, it took Mariah Carey's career with it too
— Jason.Hillier (@jasonhillierIT) January 1, 2017
yall pray for my girl mariah, aint nothin wrong she just 4got how to sing
— a (@howellbrownie) January 1, 2017
American Horror Story: Mariah Carey's Performance
— Caleb Barron (@calebbarron11) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey just puttin' a perfect bow on 2016. That shit was performance art and whatnot.
— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 1, 2017
2016 took so much and now it took Mariah Carey's vocals completely
— Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) January 1, 2017