Twitter Reacts After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve 2017 Performance Goes Horribly Wrong

New Year's Eve 2017 - Full Coverage!

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 11:59 pm

Mariah Carey‘s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017 did not go as planned and Twitter instantly reacted to the incredibly awkward moment.

After the 46-year-old entertainer clearly lip-synced to the class song “Aude Lang Syne,” the backing track for “Emotion” started and Mariah did not seem prepared for that song to play.

“Well, Happy New Year! We can’t hear!” Mariah said while trying to figure out where in the song she was supposed to be. “We didn’t have a check for this song, so we’ll just say it went to number one… I’m going to say let the audience sing.”

“We didn’t have a soundcheck for this New Year’s, baby. That’s okay guys,” Mariah added. “Put these monitors on please!”

Mariah continued trying to get into the performance, but just performed the choreography with some vocal riffs. Eventually she just gave up though. The next song was “We Belong Together” and she started to sing along with the backing vocal track, but ended up giving up on that one too. At the end of her time on stage, she seemed defeated.

Read how Twitter reacted to the moment below.

Click inside to read many more tweets about Mariah Carey’s performance…

Photos: Getty
