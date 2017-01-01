Sun, 01 January 2017 at 6:00 am
Kenny Chesney Hits the Beach in St. Barts Before the New Year
Kenny Chesney is joined by a female friend while going for a walk along the beach on Friday (December 30) in St. Barts.
The 48-year-old singer went barefoot while holding his shoes in his hand for his stroll in the sand.
Kenny took to his Instagram account a few days earlier to share a Christmas message with his fans. “Merry Christmas from Blue Chair Bay,” he captioned a pic of him on the beach with a blue chair, a reference to his rum company.
