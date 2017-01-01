Kenny Chesney Hits the Beach in St. Barts Before the New Year

Top Stories
Kenny Chesney is joined by a female friend while going for a walk along the beach on Friday (December 30) in St. Barts.

The 48-year-old singer went barefoot while holding his shoes in his hand for his stroll in the sand.

Kenny took to his Instagram account a few days earlier to share a Christmas message with his fans. “Merry Christmas from Blue Chair Bay,” he captioned a pic of him on the beach with a blue chair, a reference to his rum company.

A photo posted by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Kenny Chesney

