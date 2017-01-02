Eva Amurri Responds to Critics After Sharing Story of Son's Accident

Eva Amurri Martino is speaking out about the the immense response to her reveal that her 10-week-old son Major James “cracked his head on the hardwood floor.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family,” Eva wrote on Instagram.

“I’d like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents,” Eva continued. “To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time- I’m not going to justify myself to you. But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment. ❤🙏🏼✨ Peace, please. Xx EAM.”