Cameron Diaz Picks Up Groceries As Husband Benji Madden Appears on 'MasterChef'

Cameron Diaz stocked up on organic veggies after her New Year’s Holiday.

The 44-year-old actress was spotted shopping at Whole Foods on Monday (January 2) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

That same day, her husband Benji Madden and his brother Joel Madden tested their cooking skills on FOX’s MasterChef.

“Tomorrow on @MASTERCHEFonFOX ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿณ๐ŸŽ‚๐Ÿฅ™๐ŸŒฎ๐Ÿ”๐Ÿค๐Ÿฅž๐Ÿฅ“๐Ÿช๐Ÿฉ๐ŸŸ๐Ÿ— It’s on @TikiBarber & Ronde Barber!!” Benji tweeted the day before along with the video below. “#MCShowdown – Tune in Monday, January 2nd on FOX!!”

In case you missed it, click here to see Cameron, Benji, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie pose together in a cute family pic!