Tue, 03 January 2017 at 2:56 am

Octavia Spencer & 'Hidden Figures' Cast Win Big at Palm Springs Film Festival 2017

Octavia Spencer & 'Hidden Figures' Cast Win Big at Palm Springs Film Festival 2017

Octavia Spencer and the entire cast of her film Hidden Figures were in attendance at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival!

Cast members including Janelle Monae, Pharrell Williams, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst Aldis Hodge, Jim Parsons and Glen Powell all stepped out at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday (January 2) Palm Springs, Calif.

During the fest’s award ceremony the cast received the Ensemble Performance Award!

FYI: Octavia is wearing an Eliza J dress, carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch and wearing Amanda Pearl and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Janelle is wearing a Jenny Peckham dress, Brian Atwood shoes, Jennifer Fisher and Swati jewlrey and carry a Jimmy Choo clutch.

