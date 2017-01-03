Top Stories
Tue, 03 January 2017 at 1:46 am

Ruth Negga Wins Rising Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival 2017

Ruth Negga Wins Rising Star Award at Palm Springs Film Festival 2017

Ruth Negga was a standout star at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival!

The 34-year-old actress was joined the fest’s awards gala by her Loving co-star Joel Edgerton at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Monday (January 2) Palm Springs, Calif.

During the event, Ruth was honored with the Rising Star Award!

Other attendees at the ceremony included Suzanne Somers, her husband Alan Hamel, Ben Kingsley and his wife Daniela Lavender.

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Valentino dress and shoes, a Lucifer for Gemfields ring and carrying a Judith Lieber clutch.

