Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 2:59 pm

Andrew Garfield Describes Getting High & Going to Disneyland with Friends, Including Emma Stone!

Andrew Garfield Describes Getting High & Going to Disneyland with Friends, Including Emma Stone!

Andrew Garfield just told a hilarious story about eating pot brownies with friends and going to Disneyland for his 29th birthday, back in 2012.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” Andrew said in a video, which is from W magazine and appeared online this week. “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f–king small world.’”

Fans are noting that Emma Stone was among one of the people in the group. Since Andrew didn’t name Emma, it’s possible she did not partake in the pot brownies!

“And then we just kind of like build to this choreographed like through Disneyland like who are these grown men and women really f–king high just totally like what the f–k.,” he continued.

“And we had this girl called Chantelle—bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are—she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs,” Andrew added.

“Then we went back to my house and talked about how insane that day was because we were all having our own experiences, and I think we all kind of came back going, ‘Were you thinking this?’” Andrew continued. “We all realized we were all thinking so many of the same things at the same time. Just stoned conversation. Everyone had a different freak out at a different place.”

Andrew and Emma dated for years, but broke up back in 2015.

You can watch the video here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here