Andrew Garfield Describes Getting High & Going to Disneyland with Friends, Including Emma Stone!

Andrew Garfield just told a hilarious story about eating pot brownies with friends and going to Disneyland for his 29th birthday, back in 2012.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” Andrew said in a video, which is from W magazine and appeared online this week. “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f–king small world.’”

Fans are noting that Emma Stone was among one of the people in the group. Since Andrew didn’t name Emma, it’s possible she did not partake in the pot brownies!

“And then we just kind of like build to this choreographed like through Disneyland like who are these grown men and women really f–king high just totally like what the f–k.,” he continued.

“And we had this girl called Chantelle—bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are—she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs,” Andrew added.

“Then we went back to my house and talked about how insane that day was because we were all having our own experiences, and I think we all kind of came back going, ‘Were you thinking this?’” Andrew continued. “We all realized we were all thinking so many of the same things at the same time. Just stoned conversation. Everyone had a different freak out at a different place.”

Andrew and Emma dated for years, but broke up back in 2015.

You can watch the video here.