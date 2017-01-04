Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Kylie Jenner Quits Working for Her App After 'Very Personal' Post is Published Without Her Approval

Mariah Carey Sets Record Straight In First Interview After New Year's Eve Performance

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Wed, 04 January 2017 at 10:20 am

NFL's Keion Carpenter Cause of Death Revealed

Keion Carpenter tragically passed away while on vacation on December 29 with his family, and his autopsy report has been released.

The 39-year-old former NFL player, who played for the Bills and Falcons, was leaving Black Point Marina in Miami when he was racing his son to the car. Keion is said to have suddenly stopped, grabbed the car mirror, and fell to the ground where he “did not make any attempts to stop his fall, striking the back of his head on the ground,” TMZ reports.

Keion eventually regained consciousness and his wife called 911 but he had a heart attack in the ambulance and passed away two days later. The cause of death was officially listed as bleeding in the brain due to blunt force head trauma. He also reportedly had hypertension but took medicine and ate healthy. It is seemingly a mystery why Keion fell. It is to be noted that he suffered several concussions during his NFL days.

Keion is survived by his wife, Tonia, and four children, Kylie, Kennedy, Kierra, and Kymiah. Our thoughts are with Keion‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
