Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sat, 07 January 2017 at 10:27 pm

Caitriona Balfe, Bryce Dallas Howard, & Christina Ricci Are BAFTA Tea Party Beauties

Caitriona Balfe, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Christina Ricci gathered to celebrate some of the most talented names in TV and film at the BAFTA Tea Party.

The event was held at Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills on Saturday (January 7) in Los Angeles.

Bryce snapped some pics with her dad, director Ron Howard, on the red carpet.

The ladies were also joined by fellow actresses Tracee Ellis Ross, Hannah Marks, and Niecy Nash.

Niecy was super excited to run into Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali inside the party.

Moonlight. Hidden Figures. House of Cards. Luke Cage,” she tweeted along with the selfie below. “Yesssir! 🙌🏽 #mahershalaali”

FYI: Caitriona is wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo with Caitriona Balfe jewelry. Bryce is wearing a Victoria Beckham dress. Christina is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

10+ pictures inside of Caitriona Balfe, Bryce Dallas Howard, Christina Ricci, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Phillip Faraone; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes Weekend, Bryce Dallas Howard, Caitriona Balfe, Christina Ricci, Hannah Marks, Niecy Nash, Tracee Ellis Ross

