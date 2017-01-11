Paris Jackson 'Incredibly Offended' by Joseph Fiennes Portrayal of Michael Jackson, Says it Makes Her Want to 'Vomit'

Paris Jackson is breaking her silence on Joseph Fiennes being cast as her late father Michael Jackson in the upcoming Urban Myths film.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late pop star took to Twitter to share that she is “incredibly offended” by her father being cast by Joseph in the upcoming film.

“i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” Paris tweeted.

Joseph is portraying Michael when he apparently took a road trip with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Michael‘s nephew Taj Jackson also responded to the newly released trailer for the film tweeting, “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

Fans started a petition to boycott the film. Over 20,000 people have signed the petition to boycott the film for casting a “white English actor” as “the first choice to play one of the world’s most iconic black musicians.”