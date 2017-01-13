Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017

Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson is on the cover of Vogue‘s February 2017 issue and she’s opening up about affair rumors with Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan, issues she went through as a child, and how Anastasia Steele is a badass.

Here is what the 27-year-old actress had to share with the mag, on newsstands January 24:

On rumors of an affair with Jamie: “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”

On taking her clothes off on screen: “Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f–k.”

Click inside to read more from the interview…

On going to therapy as a child and not living a normal life: “I never learned how to learn the way you’re supposed to as a kid. I thought, Why do I have to go to school on time? Whats the point when you’re living in Budapest for six months while your stepdad films Evita and you go to school in your hotel room? I was a disaster, and I thought for so long that there was something wrong with my brain. Now I realize that it just works in a different way.”

On playing Ana Steele: “This woman is a badass. She’s hyperintelligent and hypersexual and very tough and very loving, and her character has so many different aspects that don’t normally make sense in one person. I tried to amplify them all.”

For more from the issue, visit Vogue.com!
Photos: Patrick Demarchelier / Vogue
    Yeaaah.. I don’t think Anastasia is a badass.

    Yeaaah.. I don’t think Anastasia is a badass.

    in her perspective Anastasia might be a badass character but i suggest her to read more books to learn what a badass character means. because to me, Anastasia is far away from that kind of description. she was just an insecure girl who did what her “boyfriend” told her to do in order to keep his attention. just because she sometimes couldn’t handle the abuse and reacted like how a normal person should feel, doesn’t make her badass

