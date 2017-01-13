Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Dakota Johnson is on the cover of Vogue‘s February 2017 issue and she’s opening up about affair rumors with Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan, issues she went through as a child, and how Anastasia Steele is a badass.

Here is what the 27-year-old actress had to share with the mag, on newsstands January 24:

On rumors of an affair with Jamie: “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”

On taking her clothes off on screen: “Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f–k.”

On going to therapy as a child and not living a normal life: “I never learned how to learn the way you’re supposed to as a kid. I thought, Why do I have to go to school on time? Whats the point when you’re living in Budapest for six months while your stepdad films Evita and you go to school in your hotel room? I was a disaster, and I thought for so long that there was something wrong with my brain. Now I realize that it just works in a different way.”

On playing Ana Steele: “This woman is a badass. She’s hyperintelligent and hypersexual and very tough and very loving, and her character has so many different aspects that don’t normally make sense in one person. I tried to amplify them all.”

