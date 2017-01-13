Top Stories
Fri, 13 January 2017 at 1:33 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Celebrate His Birthday at Flaming Lips Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Celebrate His Birthday at Flaming Lips Album Release Party

Liam Hemsworth‘s birthday festivities are in full swing!

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor turns 27 today, and his fiancee Miley Cyrus is making sure he has the best week ever.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milet Cyrus

The duo was spotted hitting up The Flaming Lips‘ album release party held at Mack Sennett Studio last night (January 12) in Los Angeles. (Flaming Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne shares the same birthday as Liam.)

Miley showed up ready to party in her onesie, Popsicle sunglasses, and fun jewelry.

Earlier today, Miley made sure to send Liam a sweet birthday message with a silly selfie.

10+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth headed to the party…

