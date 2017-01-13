Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue,' Calls Anastasia Steele a Badass

Sophia Bush Explains How Her Past Relationships Led Her Not Seek 'The One'

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Where Were Kim Kardashian's Photos Taken? Location Revealed!

VIDEO: Dakota Johnson Trains to be a Supermodel BTS of Her 'Vogue' Shoot

Dakota Johnson looked totally stunning on the cover her Vogue issue but finding her inner supermodel took some research!

In a super funny behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, the 27-year-old Fifty Shades actress got tips from her model friend Karlie Kloss and channeled Miranda Kerr.

Dakota also showed off some makeup tips she learned from YouTube that don’t quite go according to plan.

In case you missed it, check out what Dakota had to say in her issue of Vogue.

Watch the entire hilarious video below…
