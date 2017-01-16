Ben Affleck Says His Boston Accent is Better Than Matt Damon's

Move over, Matt Damon! Ben Affleck claims his Boston accent is far superior to his fellow Boston native’s.

It all started when sports writer Bill Simmons stated that Matt‘s accent in Good Will Hunting is “the greatest Boston accent that’s ever been captured in a movie by an actual actor.”

Ben found out about this and obviously had to set the record straight.

When People asked him who he thinks has the best Boston tongue, Ben responded, “Mine, in Good Will Hunting. Way better than Matt’s.”

“I can’t believe he singled out Matt Damon’s as better than mine?” he added. “Did he see the movie? He’s older, he’s losing it.”

Matt, however, thinks both Ben and his brother Casey Affleck did a great job with their accents in the film.

“Casey’s is pretty good,” Ben admitted. “Casey’s in Manchester by the Sea is pretty good, boom! That brings us to this year, Manchester by the Sea, Casey Affleck, comin’ on strong.”