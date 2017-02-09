Top Stories
Ashley Graham Defends 'Vogue' Cover Pose Amid Criticism

Kourtney Kardashian Turned Down Scott Disick's Recent Marriage Proposal

Meet the 20 Returning 'Survivor' Contestants for Season 34 - 'Game Changers'!

Scottie & Larsa Pippen's Divorce Is on Hold (Details)

Thu, 09 February 2017 at 6:00 am

Michael Fassbender Grabs Dinner in West Hollywood

Michael Fassbender is joined by a friend as he makes his way back to his car after dinner on Tuesday night (February 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor looked cool in a tan jacket over a denim shirt while rocking jeans.

Michael will soon begin promoting his new film Song to Song.

Michael co-stars in film alongside Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, and Rooney Mara.

Song to Song is set to hit theaters on March 17.
    I like his longer hair, it looks good on him!

