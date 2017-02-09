Thu, 09 February 2017 at 6:00 am
Michael Fassbender Grabs Dinner in West Hollywood
Michael Fassbender is joined by a friend as he makes his way back to his car after dinner on Tuesday night (February 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 39-year-old actor looked cool in a tan jacket over a denim shirt while rocking jeans.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Fassbender
Michael will soon begin promoting his new film Song to Song.
Michael co-stars in film alongside Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, and Rooney Mara.
Song to Song is set to hit theaters on March 17.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AKM-GSI Posted to: Michael Fassbender
Sponsored Links by ZergNet