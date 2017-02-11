'Fifty Shades Darker' Wins Friday Box Office, 'Lego Batman Movie' to Top Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker is off to a strong start at the box office and the movie scored a win on its opening day!

The new movie starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson pulled in $21.5 million on Friday and its projected to make $48.3 million for the opening weekend, according to Deadline. This is better than expected and the film scored a B+ CinemaScore, compared to Fifty Shades of Grey‘s C+, so its chances of having a longer run are much higher.

The Lego Batman Movie came in second place on Friday with $15 million and the animated film is set to top the weekend with around $54.5 million.

Keanu Reeves‘ John Wick 2 is also off to a strong start with $10.9 million for Friday and a projected $29.6 million for the full weekend. This is a 100% increase from the first film’s opening weekend, so it’s a big win for Lionsgate/Summit.

