J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 3:33 pm

'Fifty Shades Darker' Wins Friday Box Office, 'Lego Batman Movie' to Top Weekend

'Fifty Shades Darker' Wins Friday Box Office, 'Lego Batman Movie' to Top Weekend

Fifty Shades Darker is off to a strong start at the box office and the movie scored a win on its opening day!

The new movie starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson pulled in $21.5 million on Friday and its projected to make $48.3 million for the opening weekend, according to Deadline. This is better than expected and the film scored a B+ CinemaScore, compared to Fifty Shades of Grey‘s C+, so its chances of having a longer run are much higher.

The Lego Batman Movie came in second place on Friday with $15 million and the animated film is set to top the weekend with around $54.5 million.

Keanu ReevesJohn Wick 2 is also off to a strong start with $10.9 million for Friday and a projected $29.6 million for the full weekend. This is a 100% increase from the first film’s opening weekend, so it’s a big win for Lionsgate/Summit.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend?
