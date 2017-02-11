Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 7:23 pm

Tokio Hotel Premiere 'Something New' Music Video - Watch Here!

Tokio Hotel has dropped their new video for the latest single!

The band – consisting of Bill and Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing, and Gustav Schafer – premiered the music video for “Something New” on the Saturday (February 11).

In the video, Bill is stranded in the desert with just his feelings and feels the pain of being alone.

The 27-year-old singer ditched his shirt in the video and covered his chest and face with dirt!

Tokio Hotel will be dropping their fifth studio album Dream Machine on March 5.

Check out their new video below!


Tokio Hotel – Something New
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
