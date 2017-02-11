Tokio Hotel Premiere 'Something New' Music Video - Watch Here!

Tokio Hotel has dropped their new video for the latest single!

The band – consisting of Bill and Tom Kaulitz, Georg Listing, and Gustav Schafer – premiered the music video for “Something New” on the Saturday (February 11).

In the video, Bill is stranded in the desert with just his feelings and feels the pain of being alone.

The 27-year-old singer ditched his shirt in the video and covered his chest and face with dirt!



Tokio Hotel will be dropping their fifth studio album Dream Machine on March 5.

Check out their new video below!



Tokio Hotel – Something New