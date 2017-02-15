Nicole Kidman's First Kiss Happened During This Iconic Horror Film

Nicole Kidman is opening up to W after last month’s feature in the magazine’s Best Performance issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old Big Little Liars star had to share with the mag:

On her first kiss: “This is crazy. So I’m watching The Shining, can you believe it? And we’re playing hooky from school. And I have my first kiss watching The Shining, is that not weird? And… we did a few other things than just kiss too. Don’t ask.”

On her pet peeves: “When people say they will do something and they don’t. I don’t like that, I don’t like being let down. I also have a thing where—with Keith actually—where I call him and I know it’s terribly demanding but if he doesn’t answer and I have to keep calling back and calling back I get anxious. So I don’t like that. Does that make me high maintenance?”

On her favorite birthday: “When I turned 40 and [husband] Keith [Urban] drove me up the top of this small hill—we were shooting the film Australia—and he sat me down. And he had put together this huge firework display. And I sat there and watched like fireworks that would have cost a fortune, and it was just for the two of us. It was amazing, it was just…it was sexy.”

For more from Nicole, visit WMagazine.com.