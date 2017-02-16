Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have Split Yet Again

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s relationship is filled with constant ups and downs and the latest update is that the couple has split yet again.

The 29-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old model went public as a couple back in January 2016, got engaged in April, and then announced they were expecting a child in May. They welcomed their daughter Dream in November.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source told People. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”