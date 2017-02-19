Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 3:24 am

Miley Cyrus Spends Weekend With Family on the Farm - See the Pics!

Miley Cyrus Spends Weekend With Family on the Farm - See the Pics!

Miley Cyrus is having the best weekend with her family!

The 24-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a ton of fun photos from a farm in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by her brothers Trace and Braison, her sister Brandi, her mom Tish, and her dad Billy Ray.

Missing from the reunion was her sister Noah and her brother Christopher.

"Sugaaaaa Bear 🐻❤️🐻❤️," Miley captioned the photo she snapped with Braison below.

Miley was likely in town to shoot an episode for Brandi and Tish‘s new Bravo show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Miley‘s boyfriend Liam spent his weekend with family as well – he was spotted checking out the surf in Malibu, Calif., with his brother Luke Hemsworth on Saturday (February 18).

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Click inside to see more pics Miley shared from the family trip…

Brudderzzzzz @tracecyrus & @braisonccyrus ❤️💛💚💙💜

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus vs Cyrus @brandicyrus 👅👅👅

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

❤️FAMILY ❤️ @billyraycyrus @tishcyrus @brandicyrus @tracecyrus @braisonccyrus MISS U @noahcyrus NC-17!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Eddie baby!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Suga Bear looookin coooooooool! 🐻❤️ @braisonccyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, Trace Cyrus

