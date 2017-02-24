Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Fri, 24 February 2017 at 12:08 am

Meghan Trainor: 'I'm a Lady' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download Here!

Meghan Trainor: 'I'm a Lady' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download Here!

Meghan Trainor has officially released her new song “I’m a Lady” from the upcoming film Smurfs: The Lost Village!

Not only does she sing on the soundtrack, but Meghan will be voicing one of the new characters in the animated film.

“I’m so excited to be singing ‘I’m a Lady’ for this movie, Meghan said. “It’s a song that I love and am very proud of, and I can’t wait for the world to finally hear it! Getting to play a small part in the film with my character, SmurfMelody, makes this all the more exciting! So happy to be a part of the Smurfs family!!!”

The film hits theaters on April 7.

Stream “I’m a Lady” below!

Click inside to read the “I’m a Lady” lyrics…
