Ruth Negga Gets 'Loving' Producer Colin Firth's Support at Spirit Awards 2017!

Ruth Negga shows off her style on the blue carpet 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday afternoon (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress is nominated for Best Female Lead for her work in Loving and she was joined on the carpet by the film’s producer Colin Firth.

Ruth is nominated against 20th Century Women‘s Annette Bening, Elle‘s Isabelle Huppert, American Honey‘s Sasha Lane, and Jackie‘s Natalie Portman.

FYI: Ruth is wearing a Delpozo dress, a Roger Vivier clutch, and Gemfields jewelry.