Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 7:20 pm

Kirsten Dunst Goes Classic in Black for Oscars 2017

Kirsten Dunst stuns while arriving on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress wore a classic, black dress with diamonds as she arrived at the event.

Kirsten‘s hit film Hidden Figures is nominated for Best Picture at the awards show.

FYI: Kirsten is wearing a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, Niwaka diamond necklace and earrings, and Christian Lacriox shoes, while carrying a Roger Vivier clutch.
