Dakota Johnson Changes Up Her Look for Vanity Fair's Oscars 2017 Party

Dakota Johnson gives some pop of color to her black dress with a large light pink bow at the 2017 Oscars after party!

The 27-year-old Fifty Shades Darker star walked the press line at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Dakota switched up her look from her earlier dress at the 2017 Oscars, where she presented on stage with her co-star Jamie Dornan!