Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:37 pm

Maria Sharapova & Portia Doubleday Are Blonde Beauties at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Maria Sharapova & Portia Doubleday Are Blonde Beauties at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Maria Sharapova and Portia Doubleday step out on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other ladies who made appearances at the event included xXx: Return of Xander Cage‘s Deepika Padukone, Orange Is the New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, and Underground‘s Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

FYI: Maria is wearing a David Koma dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and jewelry by Anita Ko and Jack Vartanian. Portia is wearing a Naeem Khan gown, Jerome C. Rousseau shoes, and Eva Fehren rings. Deepika is wearing a Monique Lhuillier gown. Jackie is wearing a Rami Kadi dress and Boucheron jewels. Jurnee is wearing a Con Ilio dress.
Photos: Getty
