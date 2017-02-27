Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:35 am

Scarlett Johansson Plans to Keep Speaking Out About Politics

Scarlett Johansson Plans to Keep Speaking Out About Politics

Scarlett Johansson switches up her look for the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress wore a colorful dress on the red carpet earlier in the evening! On the red carpet that evening, Scarlett brought along agent Joe Machota.

Scarlett spoke about her political views on the red carpet – and vowed to keep fighting for what she believes in. “I don’t plan on not using my voice any time soon,” Scarlett told People. “I’ve always been politically active. My parents…my grandmother always encouraged us to be involved.”

“You put yourself kinda out there and people will have something to say about it, and that’s OK,” she added about taking criticism from the public.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing an Alaia dress, shoes, and clutch, with Fred Leighton jewels.
