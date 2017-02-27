Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 7:07 am

Steve Harvey Pokes Fun at Oscars' Best Picture Mistake

Steve Harvey Pokes Fun at Oscars' Best Picture Mistake

Steve Harvey is speaking out to poke fun at the big snafu that happened at the 2017 Academy Awards when the wrong winner was announced for Best Picture!

The comedian famously announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant back in 2015 and it’s likely that he’ll never live down the moment.

“Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars,” Steve tweeted on Monday morning.

“Tune in to @SteveHarveyFM at 8 AM ET today for my response to last night’s #Oscars . YOU KNOW I have something to say 😂,” he added.
