Mahershala Ali Is Taking Two Months Off After Winning Best Supporting Actor Oscar!

Mahershala Ali is ready to take a break after winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 Oscars for his role in the Best Picture-winning Moonlight!

“I’m gonna take off for about two, two and a half months,” the 43-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (February 27), before talking about future projects.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mahershala Ali

“There’s a project that’s coming together that I’m really excited about,” Mahershala added. “It’s been six months, it starts with these festivals and what not. In that process, in that run, my wonderful team has been getting calls and offers and opportunists have kind of grown so I’m sure this (referring to his Oscar) makes things easier.”



Mahershala Ali on Winning an Oscar

Click inside to watch the rest of Mahershala Ali’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Mahershala Ali on Winning an Oscar