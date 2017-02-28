Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 2:13 pm

Mahershala Ali Is Taking Two Months Off After Winning Best Supporting Actor Oscar!

Mahershala Ali Is Taking Two Months Off After Winning Best Supporting Actor Oscar!

Mahershala Ali is ready to take a break after winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 Oscars for his role in the Best Picture-winning Moonlight!

“I’m gonna take off for about two, two and a half months,” the 43-year-old actor revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (February 27), before talking about future projects.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mahershala Ali

“There’s a project that’s coming together that I’m really excited about,” Mahershala added. “It’s been six months, it starts with these festivals and what not. In that process, in that run, my wonderful team has been getting calls and offers and opportunists have kind of grown so I’m sure this (referring to his Oscar) makes things easier.”


Mahershala Ali on Winning an Oscar

Click inside to watch the rest of Mahershala Ali’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Mahershala Ali on Winning an Oscar
Just Jared on Facebook
mahershala ali is taking two months off after winning best supporting actor oscar 01
mahershala ali is taking two months off after winning best supporting actor oscar 02
mahershala ali is taking two months off after winning best supporting actor oscar 03
mahershala ali is taking two months off after winning best supporting actor oscar 04

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Mahershala Ali, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here