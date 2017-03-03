Gigi Hadid is Shooting Zayn Malik's 'Versus Versace' Campaign (Video)

Gigi Hadid is getting behind the camera for Zayn Malik‘s upcoming campaign!

The 21-year-old model is letting her inner photographer loose for the Versus Versace Spring 2017 ads.

“Stay tuned .. #VersusUncensored,” Zayn captioned the mysterious behind-the-scenes Instagram video below, featuring Gigi shooting footage of both her boyfriend and model Adwoa Aboah on what appears to be iPhone while inside an apartment.

“Coming Soon – The #VersusSS17 advertising campaign starring @Zayn and @AdwoaAboah photographed by none other than @GigiHadid. #VersusUncensored,” Versus Versace shared on their own Instagram.

We can’t wait to see what these two have up their sleeves!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Pictured: Gigi and Zayn leaving Four Seasons Hotel George V and heading to a romantic dinner date on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France.