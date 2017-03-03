Top Stories
Fri, 03 March 2017 at 4:07 pm

Gigi Hadid is Shooting Zayn Malik's 'Versus Versace' Campaign (Video)

Gigi Hadid is Shooting Zayn Malik's 'Versus Versace' Campaign (Video)

Gigi Hadid is getting behind the camera for Zayn Malik‘s upcoming campaign!

The 21-year-old model is letting her inner photographer loose for the Versus Versace Spring 2017 ads.

“Stay tuned .. #VersusUncensored,” Zayn captioned the mysterious behind-the-scenes Instagram video below, featuring Gigi shooting footage of both her boyfriend and model Adwoa Aboah on what appears to be iPhone while inside an apartment.

“Coming Soon – The #VersusSS17 advertising campaign starring @Zayn and @AdwoaAboah photographed by none other than @GigiHadid. #VersusUncensored,” Versus Versace shared on their own Instagram.

We can’t wait to see what these two have up their sleeves!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Pictured: Gigi and Zayn leaving Four Seasons Hotel George V and heading to a romantic dinner date on Friday (March 3) in Paris, France.

gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 01
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 02
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 03
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 04
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 05
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 06
gigi hadid is shooting zayn maliks versus versace campaign 07

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, SplashNewsOnline
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

