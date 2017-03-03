Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

There’s a good reason why Natalie Portman was unable to attend the 2017 Oscars – she had given birth to her second child just days earlier!

The 35-year-old actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their daughter Amalia on February 22, four days before the big show.

“Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a rep for the actress told JustJared.com.

Natalie was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her work in the movie Jackie, but the award went to La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!

Click through the gallery to see all of Natalie Portman’s pregnancy style…