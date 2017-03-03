Top Stories
Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Taylor Swift Has Been Hiding a Secret Message in Her Instagram Posts

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

Jamie Dornan Starts Filming 'Robin Hood' in Croatia - See Pics!

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Might Have a New Boyfriend

Fri, 03 March 2017 at 4:22 pm

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

Natalie Portman Gave Birth to Baby Girl Before the Oscars!

There’s a good reason why Natalie Portman was unable to attend the 2017 Oscars – she had given birth to her second child just days earlier!

The 35-year-old actress and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their daughter Amalia on February 22, four days before the big show.

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” a rep for the actress told JustJared.com.

Natalie was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for her work in the movie Jackie, but the award went to La La Land‘s Emma Stone.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news!

Click through the gallery to see all of Natalie Portman’s pregnancy style…

Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman gives birth to second child 01
natalie portman gives birth to second child 02
natalie portman gives birth to second child 03
natalie portman gives birth to second child 04
natalie portman gives birth to second child 05
natalie portman gives birth to second child 06
natalie portman gives birth to second child 07
natalie portman gives birth to second child 08
natalie portman gives birth to second child 09
natalie portman gives birth to second child 10
natalie portman gives birth to second child 11
natalie portman gives birth to second child 12
natalie portman gives birth to second child 13
natalie portman gives birth to second child 14
natalie portman gives birth to second child 15
natalie portman gives birth to second child 16
natalie portman gives birth to second child 17
natalie portman gives birth to second child 18
natalie portman gives birth to second child 19
natalie portman gives birth to second child 20
natalie portman gives birth to second child 21
natalie portman gives birth to second child 22
natalie portman gives birth to second child 23

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Amalia Millepied, Baby, Benjamin Millepied, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Caitlyn Jenner supports transgender teen's journey to Supreme Court - TMZ
  • This audition on The Voice got a four-chair turn - Gossip Cop
  • This new Ed Sheeran song will break your heart - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's a definitive ranking of all 21 Bachelors through the years - Wetpaint
  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan bare hot beach bodies - Lainey Gossip
  • Academy president address Best Picture flub in an email to members - The Hollywood Reporter
  • lorelai

    Well congrats!

  • Danae

    Classy and smart move with not sharing the news before the Oscars. Managed to get a few days out of media attention to enjoy the arrival of the little one. Beautiful name!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here