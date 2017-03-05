Top Stories
Sun, 05 March 2017 at 9:05 pm

Miley Cyrus Is Noah's Biggest Fan Girl at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Miley Cyrus Is Noah's Biggest Fan Girl at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017!

Miley Cyrus appears on stage to introduce a performance from her younger sister Noah Cyrus at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer dressed up as the biggest fan girl to welcome Noah to the stage for her first performance at the an awards show. She wore an “I Heart Noah” shirt and held up a similar sign.

“I am really excited. This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable,” Miley said. “She knows who she is as an artist and I can’t wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She’s who I want to be when I grow up, and that’s saying a lot, ’cause she’s younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah’s year.”

Noah performed her song “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth and you can watch a clip below!

10+ pictures inside of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus on stage at the show…

