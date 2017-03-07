Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy Honor Neil Pepe At Atlantic Theater Company's Directors Choice Gala!

Felicity Huffman strikes a pose on the carpet while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Directors’ 2017 Choice Gala held at the Pierre Hotel on Monday (March 6) in New York City.

The 54-year-old American Crime actress was joined by her husband William H. Macy, as well as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Clark Gregg, and Will Chase with girlfriend Ingrid Michaelson at the event honoring Neil Pepe for his 25 years of artistic leadership.

Neil Pepe is an acclaimed director and has been the Artistic Director of the Atlantic Theater Company since 1992.

FYI: Felicity is wearing a Vitor Zerbinato dress.