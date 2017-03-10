Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 5:00 am

Chace Crawford & Girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse Grab a Casual Mid-Week Lunch

Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Rebecca Rittenhouse head out of Zinque Cafe after grabbing lunch on Wednesday (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The cute couple is still going strong after dating for over a year and a half now!

Rebecca looked cute and casual in a Def Leppard band tee paired with a denim skirt while Chace kept comfy in his Nike and Under Armour workout gear.

Next up for Chace is his upcoming comedy film What’s the Point?, which is written and directed by his co-star Lake Bell.

15+ pictures inside of Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse out for lunch…

