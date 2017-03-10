Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 8:47 pm

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take the Kids to Color Me Mine

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take the Kids to Color Me Mine

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had a fun day out with their daughters!

The casually dressed duo were also joined by their younger sister Khloe as they stopped by Color Me Mine on Friday (March 10) in Calabasas, Calif.

The family filmed scenes for their reality show as three-year-old North and four-year-old Penelope painted some ceramics!

Kourtney took to her Snapchat story to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the adventure, showing one of the little girls’ creations – a painted mask!

Check out the cute snap below…
Photos: AKM/GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
