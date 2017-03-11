Top Stories
Dev Patel Grabs Lunch With Friends in Los Angeles

Dev Patel Grabs Lunch With Friends in Los Angeles

Dev Patel had a day out with friends!

The 26-year-old Lion actor was spotted grabbing lunch with a group of friends on Wednesday (March 8) in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Dev has been enjoying some downtime following a hectic schedule schedule surrounding award season.

He has also recently been seen out with his rumored new girlfriend, actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

The couple, who met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, have been spotted spending the day together and even sharing a kiss as they took a boat ride in LA!
Photos: AKM/GSI
