Sun, 12 March 2017 at 3:39 pm
Justin Bieber Calls Out Pushy Fan's 'Respect Level'
- Justin Bieber lectures a fan for putting a camera in his face while trying to get into his car – TMZ
- These are all the celebs who got engaged in 2017 so far – Wetpaint
- The Originals star Joseph Morgan isn’t joining the Fox X-Men show after all, following of photo him at the table read – Just Jared Jr
- Check out a good review of Anna Kendrick‘s new comedy Table 19 – Lainey Gossip
- Get the scoop on another possible Vampire Diaries spinoff show starring Candice King – The Hollywood Reporter
