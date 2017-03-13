Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

Colton Haynes Flashes Engagement Ring at Airport with Fiance Jeff Leatham

Kim Kardashian's 'KUWTK' Paris Robbery Episode Gets Sneak Peek - Watch Now

24 Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Fears

Mon, 13 March 2017

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco & Alison Brie Are Officially Married!

Dave Franco and Alison Brie have tied the knot!

The 31-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress walked down the aisle recently, according to People.

The couple met back in 2011 at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans and dated for over three years before getting engaged in 2015.

“I just met that person that I was like, ‘Well, I’m really in love with you and would like to grow old with you.’ I actually think it’s much more romantic when two people are like, ‘Oh, I could go either way on marriage, but I want to marry you,’” Alison recently told Yahoo! Style.

Congratulations to Dave and Alison!
