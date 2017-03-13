Top Stories
Mon, 13 March 2017 at 2:35 pm

Gillian Anderson Opens Up About Battle with Depression

Gillian Anderson Opens Up About Battle with Depression

Gillian Anderson has opened up about her battle with crippling depression as well as early menopause while on her press tour for her new self-help book “We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere.”

“There were times when it was really bad.” Gillian told The Guardian about her anxiety. “There have been times in my life where I haven’t wanted to leave the house…All I know is that when I meditate, one goes beyond the physical, and it is possible to tap into a sense of absolute contentment and joy in that place. So if that’s where you’re starting, then actually none of this.”

Also pictured inside: Gillian promoting her book at the CBS studios in New York City on Monday (March 13).

Click inside to read about what Gillian shared about going through early menopause…

“It was at the point that I felt like my life was falling apart around me that I started to ask what could be going on internally, and friends suggested it might be hormonal…I was used to being able to balance a lot of things, and all of a sudden I felt like I could handle nothing. I felt completely overwhelmed,” Gillian told Lenny Letter. “When I talked to the menopause specialist, she said that she often gets phone calls from female CEOs screaming down the phone, ‘I need help now! I am losing my mind!’ And that’s completely right. I felt like somebody else had taken over my brain.”
