Donald Trump's Tax Returns Revealed by Rachel Maddow (Video)

The moment you have been waiting for has arrived… Rachel Maddow released Donald Trump‘s federal tax returns from 2005.

Maddow received some criticism on social media after she drew out the reveal. She didn’t actually disclose the information on the tax returns until about 20 minutes into the program. Instead, she first talked about Trump‘s ties to Russia.

The documents came from journalist David Cay Johnston, who says he obtained the tax returns when someone mailed them to him. He even suggested that Trump himself might have leaked them.

The returns revealed that Trump earned more than $150 million in 2005. He paid $5.3 million in regular federal income tax and an additional $31 million in alternative minimum tax. Watch more details in the video below.

